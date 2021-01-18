BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox haven’t done much to improve the big league team this offseason, but at least Boston’s prospect pool is looking promising. The Red Sox have three players on Baseball America’s list of Top 100 prospects for 2021, with first baseman Triston Casas leading the trio at No. 47.
Infielders Jeter Downs (No. 71) and Bobby Dalbec (No. 90) are the two other Red Sox minor leaguers to make the cut.
Casas was drafted 26th overall by the Red Sox in 2018 and was Boston’s Minor League Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. That year, he clubbed 20 homers and drove in 81 runs over 120 games at the Single-A level.
Downs, 21, was acquired by Boston in last offseason’s blockbuster trade with the Dodgers that sent Mookie Betts to Los Angeles. The middle infielder could be up in the majors as soon as this season, though most believe that Downs could use a full year in Triple-A before he makes the jump. He’s played just five games at the Double-A level, slashing .333/.429/.688 with five homers and 11 RBIs for the Dodgers’ affiliate in 2019.
Dalbec, meanwhile, could find himself as an everyday big leaguer this season. He’s a serious contender to become Boston’s starting first baseman after playing 23 games for the Red Sox last season, slashing .263/.359/.600 with eight homers and 16 RBIs over 92 plate appearances. Dalbec was a fourth-round pick by the Red Sox in 2016.