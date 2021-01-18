BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — A New England company is recalling some specialty chocolates because there may be pieces of plastic in them. Lake Champlain Chocolates announced a voluntary recall of seven varieties of its milk chocolate products.
The affected products include:
- HazelnutExternal Link Disclaimer Five Star Bar
- Fruit & NutExternal Link Disclaimer Five Star Bar
- AlmondExternal Link Disclaimer Five Star Bar
- GranolaExternal Link Disclaimer Five Star Bar
- Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & AlmondsExternal Link Disclaimer
- Milk Chocolate Almond Bark
- Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain
They were sold in all 50 states and in the three retail stores in Vermont between July 2020 through January 2021.
If you have the chocolate, throw it away.
To date, no illnesses have been reported.
For more information, visit the FDA’s website.