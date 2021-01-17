RYE, N.H. (AP) – Board members at a Rye nursing home “cut in line” for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to New Hampshire health officials.
Thomas Argue, CEO at Webster at Rye, said it was his decision to invite board members to participate at the end of the clinic “so every employee could receive their vaccine first.” The board has a fiduciary responsibility to oversee the facility, he said.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services criticized the decision.
“The department condemns the facility’s decision to allow its board members to ‘cut in line’ to get the vaccine by prioritizing board members alongside their direct caregivers,” Jake Leon, spokesperson for the state health department, in a statement to New Hampshire Public Radio.
The state health department hasn’t said whether the state will take any actions against the facility.
