BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a whole lot of unknown when it comes to Drew Brees and potential retirement at the end of the season. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer showed up Sunday evening to wipe all of that away.

Glazer said in the pregame show for the Buccaneers-Saints divisional round playoff game that Brees will be retiring at year’s end.

“Drew Brees: Tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said. “If they lose tonight, or if they lose next week, that’ll be the last game he plays in the NFL. I really believe this is it.”

Glazer was then pressed as to whether this was a belief or a report.

“No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue, Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome.”

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees' last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Brees turned 42 years old on Friday. He and Tom Brady have been jockeying back and forth atop the NFL’s all-time leaderboards for regular-season passing yards and touchdowns for the past several years. Brees’ impending retirement will obviously pave the way for Brady to cement his status atop both lists next season, as he is expected to play for his age 44 season in Tampa Bay.

Brees has been the Saints’ starting quarterback for 15 seasons, after signing as a free agent in 2006. Prior to his Saints career, he played five seasons for the San Diego Chargers, who drafted him in the second round (32nd overall) out of Purdue in 2001. He is a 13-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro, and he was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV.

At the end of the 2020 regular season, Brees ranked first all time in passing yards with 80,358 and second in touchdowns with 571. Brady held a 10-touchdown lead over Brees while trailing him by 1,154 passing yards.

Brees is, of course, the all-time franchise leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and games played in Saints history.