BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan said some of her Republican colleagues have acted “irresponsibly and dangerously” during the Capitol Hill and its aftermath.

Don Beyer, a Democratic Congressman from Virginia recently described the atmosphere in Congress as “the most poisonous I’ve ever seen.” Beyer suggested that some of his Republican colleagues may be armed while inside the Capitol, and said some are interested in conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked Massachusetts 3rd District Rep. Lori Trahan if she feels threatened by some of her fellow lawmakers.

Trahan pointed out that while lawmakers were locked in a room together during the Capitol Hill riot, several Republican lawmakers were not wearing coronavirus masks and when offered one declined.

“We were trading one crisis for another. There were so many folks in that room that weren’t wearing masks. When asked, they laughed it off. That is the tension right now that’s in the Congress. We’ve got so many folks that have contracted COVID-19, probably as a direct result of being in that room,” Trahan said. “Even since then with some of the rule changes we’ve made with the metal detectors going to the House, you’ve seen folks bypass them. This is a deliberative body where we’re doing the work of the people, also setting an important example for people all over the country. It’s alarming, it’s maddening to see so many members act irresponsibly and dangerously.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Keller asked Trahan if she believes it is possible to work with the number of Republicans who voted to overturn the election results during the certification process.

“There are some Republicans who I’ve developed great working relationships with who voted to overturn the election results, even after we were attacked,” said Trahan. “I was really disappointed by that vote. But at the end of the day, I was sent to Washington to get the job done and deliver for the folks in the 3rd District,” Trahan said.

“What I can’t tolerate is when members get on the floor and spread lies and conspiracy theories, and then those speeches are disseminated by a media eco system that is truly changing hearts and minds across our country and creating two sets of truths in our country. That’s where we need to hold members accountable.”