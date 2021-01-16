BOSTON (CBS) — The second-largest prize in Mega Millions history was on the line Friday night. No winner was drawn for the $750 million jackpot.
The cash option is now worth $550.6 million. The money will go towards Tuesday night’s drawing.
The current Mega Millions all-time record is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.
There’s another chance for lottery players to win big this weekend as well. The Powerball jackpot is up to $640 million, with a cash option of $478.7 million.
The Powerball drawing is set for Saturday night at 11 p.m.