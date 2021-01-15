CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire residents that are 65 and older will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine beginning January 22.
The state is still in Phase 1B of their coronavirus vaccine distribution, which includes those that are medically vulnerable with two or more conditions, residents and staff of residential facilities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, corrections officers and staff, and first responders and health workers not already vaccinated.
But on Thursday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced the addition of those that are 65 and older to that group. In a tweet, Sununu wrote, “Nearly 95% of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 deaths have been individuals over 65. Today, we are expanding Phase 1B consistent with guidance from [the CDC] to include those 65+.”
Nearly 95% of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 deaths have been from individuals over 65. Today we are expanding Phase 1B consistent with guidance from @CDCgov to include those 65+. Registration opens on January 22. pic.twitter.com/aBw8dyb3XG
The state had been contemplating the idea of vaccinating older adults earlier than initially planned after a recommendation was issued by the Trump administration to do so.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts has not yet expanded eligibility to those 65 and older. Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday the state has not officially received updated guidance from the federal government. He has said any changes to the Massachusetts timeline will come after getting advice from the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.