BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to sign ‘Laura’s Law’ on Friday. The legislation requires the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to create regulations to improve hospital signs, lighting, and surveillance.
The bill’s namesake, Laura Levis, walked to the Somerville Hospital on Sept. 16, 2016, when she started experiencing an asthma attack and died on a bench outside a locked emergency room door.
Peter DeMarco, Laura’s husband, told WBZ-TV his wife was “funny, and smart and so beautiful.” She was an active and adventurous 34-year-old.
He’s made it his mission to share her story, to educate other patients and their families, and advocate for Laura’s Law.
“That no one else dies the way she did,” DeMarco said. “It’s just so important.”
The law will require the department to implement regulations on emergency room signs, lighting, doorbells or panic buttons, and video surveillance monitoring of any visible hospital entrances that lock at night. In addition, the department would be required to assemble a working group to recommend how to best implement the signs, lighting and other improvements to hospital buildings.