BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston police officer and military veteran is under investigation for his tweets and his possible role at the Capitol last week, sources tell theWBZ-TV I-Team. The department is also looking into the possibility that he was there with other officers.
President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 repeated false claims about a stolen election and urged his supporters to march on the Capitol, where Congress was certifying President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Five people died in the riot, including one Capitol Police officer.