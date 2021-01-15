BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI is investigating a Boston police employee for allegedly buying thousands of dollars in auto parts for cruisers and having the parts sent elsewhere, sources tell WBZ-TV Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.
The ordered parts were never shipped to the department, sources said.
The employee being investigated is not a police officer.
Sources: #FBI investigating #Boston #police employee for allegedly buying thousands of dollars in auto parts for cruisers- that were not shipped to the department. He is not a police officer. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/w62YhDfagw
— Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) January 15, 2021
No other information was immediately available.