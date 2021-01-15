WEATHER ALERT:Soaking Rains, Howling Wind On Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Cheryl Fiandaca

BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI is investigating a Boston police employee for allegedly buying thousands of dollars in auto parts for cruisers and having the parts sent elsewhere, sources tell WBZ-TV Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.

The ordered parts were never shipped to the department, sources said.

The employee being investigated is not a police officer.

No other information was immediately available.

 

