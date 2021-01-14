CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.
The FBI’s Boston office said Thursday that 61-year-old Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater, New Hampshire was taken into custody Wednesday without incident.
He’s charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Gallagher is scheduled to be in U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.
No other information was released before his arraignment.
Five people died, including one Capitol Police officer, in the riot January 6.