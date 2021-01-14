BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has grown from $550 million to $640 million. The cash option is now worth $478.7 million.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 4-19-23-25-49. The Power Ball was 14.
The next drawing is Saturday, January 16 at 11 p.m.
Mega Millions currently has a jackpot of $750 million, with the cash option is now worth $550.6 million. It’s the second largest jackpot in that game’s history. The current record is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.