NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) — Thursday is opening day for New Hampshire’s Ice Castles. This is the eighth season for the winter attraction in North Woodstock.
Some new features added this year include a mystic forest light walk and a sledding hill. Sleigh rides are also available.
Visitors are required to wear face masks and capacity will be limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets can be purchased online. Adult prices are $19.99 Monday to Thursday and $24.99 Friday and Saturday. Kids 11 and under are $14.99 Monday to Thursday and $19.99 Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are currently sold out for opening weekend, Ice Castles said, as are many weekend time slots throughout the season due to capacity restrictions.
Take a look at this year’s designs in the video above.