BOSTON (CBS) – Over the last week, Massachusetts has received almost 19,500 more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
According to the latest state report on vaccines released Thursday, Massachusetts has received a total of 347,450 doses of the vaccine as of January 12.
Of those doses delivered, 206,190 first doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday. A total of 32,984 second doses of the vaccine have also been administered, with 31,673 coming in the last week.
This week’s total 52,239 first doses administered is down about 11-percent from the week before, but total doses administered is up about 39 percent.