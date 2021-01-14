BROCKTON (CBS) – A Boston woman is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, theft, and breaking into homes. Police said Carla Gomes Darosa’s crime spree started in the fall in Brockton.
Darosa is accused of rummaging through mailboxes and impersonating both a police officer and a Salvation Army employee to get into homes and steal valuables.
“What she does is she rifles through mailboxes and gets people’s mail,” said Brockton Police spokesman Darren Duarte. “And then she gets their identity. She’s also been filing false tax returns in other people’s names. This is a dangerous person.”
Investigators have identified 18 victims and believe there are many more. Police are concerned that Darosa will be released on $1,000 bail.