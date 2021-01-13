BOSTON (CBS) — The Kyrie Irving saga in Brooklyn continues to get more and more interesting by the day. To the shock of no one in Cleveland or Boston, Irving is making life pretty difficult for his hometown Nets.

Irving missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday night due to personal reasons, and the Nets aren’t expecting him back until the start of next week, which would bring his grand total of games missed due to those personal reasons to six. As for what those personal reasons are, no one knows for sure.

Not even the Nets know why Irving is away from the team, as Brooklyn remains in the dark of why their star point guard isn’t showing up to work. This all started last week, when Irving decided to skip out on Brooklyn’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets didn’t know this until moments before tip-off, as Irving didn’t communicate his plans with head coach Steve Nash. And a big red flag has been raised on those personal reasons, since a video of a mask-less Irving celebrating his sister’s birthday in a club over the weekend surfaced earlier this week. That’s a big no-no according to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and the NBA is currently looking into Irving’s attendance at the bash.

Attending a large party without a mask certainly isn’t a good look for Irving. And in the latest installment of “As Kyrie’s World Turns,” he was on a Zoom call for Manhattan District Attorney candidate Tahani Aboushi while his Nets teammates were taking on the Denver Nuggets.

As you can see, there he is, listed as “Kai Irving” on the call:

Woah! Amazing turnout tonight at our organizing program launch! Thanks to the over 150 volunteers & supporters that joined us & special thanks to @CynthiaNixon & @lsarsour for speaking. Now, let's go turn this system upside down! Want to join? Click ⬇️ https://t.co/g5w9sdS4iX pic.twitter.com/AtwOcTJaWh — Tahanie Aboushi (@TahanieNYC) January 13, 2021

The Nets beat the Nuggets 122-116 on Tuesday night, and are 2-2 in the last four games without Kyrie/Kai. Overall, the team is 6-6 on the season, sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Just prior to Tuesday’s game, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks issued the following statement on Irving:

“We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering. We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols. Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons. A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals. Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so.”

Basically, the Nets aren’t sure why Irving is away from the team, they don’t know when he’ll be back, and don’t expect any answers from the Brooklyn coaching staff or front office. We’ll find out whenever Irving is ready to let us all know — if he’s willing to speak to the media again.