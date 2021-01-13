NORTON (CBS) – Norton Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses has died after a battle with COVID-19. Desfosses served the community for over 30 years.
“He was a loyal, trusted and dedicated member of this department, holding many positions including Detective Division Commander, shift supervisor, training officer and he commanded the award-winning Norton Police Honor Guard,” Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said.
The department thanked the community for the outpouring of support shown to the family and his fellow officers.
Desfosses is survived by his wife and two young daughters.