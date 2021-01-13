BOSTON (CBS) — On the eve of the 2021 season, Brad Marchand is a go. Likely.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday that he expects his top-line winger to be healthy and ready to go for game one on Thursday night in New Jersey. The official designation, though, has Marchand as a “game-time decision.”
#NHLBruins Coach Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand is officially a “game time decision” for the opener vs NJ, but added he “fully expects him to be a go”. #wbz @wbz pic.twitter.com/4phrbysj8l
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 13, 2021
Marchand, 32, underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason. He arrived at camp and participated in all team activities, and he told the media last week that he hoped to be ready to go for the season opener.
Marchand scored 28 goals and recorded 59 assists in 70 games last season, earning his third All-Star selection. He had seven goals and five assists in the Bruins’ 12 playoff games.
Marchand’s regular linemate, David Pastrnak, will not be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from an offseason surgery of his own. So Boston’s top line will feature Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Jack Studnicka to start the year.