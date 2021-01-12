MALDEN (CBS) – A 20-year-old Everett man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jaden Brito-White in Malden last month. Sifeddine Rogadi is accused of shooting Brito-White outside his apartment building on Bowdoin Street on December 29.
Investigators are still working to identify a second suspect involved in the shooting.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Rogadi was identified as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video from the area at the time of the shooting. Rogadi’s car was seized and after obtaining a search warrant, police found a loaded 9mm handgun consistent with the type of gun used in the shooting.
The serial number plate on the gun was blank and investigators believe the weapon may have been a “ghost gun.”
“These guns are often manufactured from firearm parts kits, often lack identifying marks and are made to be untraceable,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.
Rogadi faces several charges including murder and possession of a large capacity firearm. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court.