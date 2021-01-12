Bruins To Retire Willie O'Ree's Number 22 In Garden RaftersThe team will retire O'Ree's number 22 prior to the Bruins' game against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 18.

Bill Belichick Will Not Accept Medal Of Freedom From President TrumpNew England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees Set To Make Football History In Divisional Round Playoff GameIn a matchup that just feels right, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will pay a visit to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints next weekend in a divisional round playoff game.

It's Official: Bruins To Play Flyers Outdoors On Golf Course At Lake TahoeOutdoor NHL hockey is going to look different this year. Very, very different.

NHL To Honor Willie O'Ree With Special Decal On HelmetsThe NHL will honor Willie O'Ree -- the first black man to play in the league when he broke the color barrier with the Boston Bruins in 1958 -- with a special decal on helmets through January and February.