BOSTON (CBS) — Representative Lori Trahan made her position clear on impeaching President Donald Trump Tuesday. “I’m voting tomorrow to impeach Donald Trump,” Trahan tweeted along with a photo of her daughters.

“One week ago, I snapped this photo of my girls on the steps of the Capitol. I’m grateful they weren’t here to see what happened in the same spot a day later. I plan to tell them we did everything to bring those responsible to justice,” she said.

The House is meeting to consider a resolution calling for President Trump’s removal through the 25th Amendment after last week’s riot on Capitol Hill. They are expected to vote Tuesday evening.

Democrats also introduced an article of impeachment charging Mr. Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” It has the backing of at least 210 House Democrats, and the House is expected to meet Wednesday to consider it.

“Every minute that Donald Trump stays in office — after inciting a mob of white supremacists and domestic terrorists to attack our Capitol — is another minute of mortal danger for our democracy,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Congress must impeach him and remove him from power.”

Rep. Jim McGovern thanked Rep. Jamie Raskin, a House Judiciary Committee member who was key in securing 210 cosponsors for a draft article of impeachment against Trump, in a tweet.

Days ago, Rep. Seth Moulton said Trump “violated his oath of office” and should be impeached.