BEDFORD (CBS) –The Bedford Select Board said they are “heartbroken that a replica of our beloved Bedford Flag was carried by one of the rioters” on Capitol Hill last week. In a statement on Tuesday, the Board referenced a photograph where the flag is displayed with a Trump flag in front of the Capitol.
“To associate the nation’s first battle flag—a symbol of pride and patriotism throughout our Town—with the lawlessness of Wednesday’s events at the Capitol is an insult to Cornet Nathaniel Page and all those who have served our Town and our nation as minutemen, citizens, soldiers, and public servants,” the statement said.
The crimson square flag shows an arm holding a sword emerging from a cloud. There are three cannonballs in the air and a ribbon on it reads “Vince aut morire,” which means conquer or die.
While the flag is celebrated for its presence at the beginning of the Revolutionary War in Concord, it is even older than that. According to the town, it can be traced back to the early 1700s.
The Board said they believe in the integrity of local, state, and national elections and are grateful Massachusetts lawmakers were safe.