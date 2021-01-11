Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – Police in Quincy are investigating a “large-scale, illegal pill manufacturing operation” that was discovered at a rental garage facility.
Quincy Police announced on Monday that a large quantity of fentanyl, powder base precursors, commercial grade pharmaceutical presses and machinery was found at the rented garage in the city’s Wollaston neighborhood.
After securing the rental unit using safety suits, police determined there was no danger to the public.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Clandestine Lab Response Team was called to tow a trailer and secure it at police headquarters.
Quincy Police and federal authorities are investigating the discovery.