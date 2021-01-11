CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
QUINCY (CBS) – Police in Quincy are investigating a “large-scale, illegal pill manufacturing operation” that was discovered at a rental garage facility.

Quincy Police announced on Monday that a large quantity of fentanyl, powder base precursors, commercial grade pharmaceutical presses and machinery was found at the rented garage in the city’s Wollaston neighborhood.

Police investigate after a poll manufacturing operation was found in Quncy. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

After securing the rental unit using safety suits, police determined there was no danger to the public.

Pill manufacturing equipment found in Quincy. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Clandestine Lab Response Team was called to tow a trailer and secure it at police headquarters.

Quincy Police and federal authorities are investigating the discovery.

