BOSTON (CBS) — At least Jayson Tatum has a nice award to think about during his stint in quarantine. The Celtics star was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday.
Tatum averaged 33 points and 5.3 rebounds as Boston went 3-0 last week, earning wins over the Toronto Raptors, the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards. Tatum shot 52 percent from the floor overall and 52 percent of his three-point attempts over the three-game stretch.
Tatum started his week by dropping 40 points on the Raptors, hitting 11 of his 19 shots as Boston cruised to a 126-114 victory. He had 27 points a few nights later in Boston’s win over Miami, hitting five threes of his eight shots from downtown for the second straight game. He closed his week with 32 points in another blowout win over the Wizards.
This is the second time that Tatum has earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in his career. He also won the award last February, and is now the first Celtics player to capture Player of the Week honors in consecutive seasons since Isaiah Thomas did so in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Unfortunately for Tatum and the Celtics, the C’s star tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and he’s now in quarantine for the next 10-14 days. The NBA postponed Sunday’s Celtics-Heat rematch when Miami didn’t have enough healthy players to field a team due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Tuesday’s Celtics-Bulls game has also been postponed as the Celtics deal with multiple COVID-19 issues.