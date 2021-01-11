Tom Brady, Drew Brees Set To Make Football History In Divisional Round Playoff GameIn a matchup that just feels right, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will pay a visit to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints next weekend in a divisional round playoff game.

Belichick Accepting Medal Of Freedom From President Trump Would Be 'Disgraceful,' Congressman SaysThere have been reports that President Trump will award Belichick the nation's highest civilian honor.

Cleveland Browns Get First Playoff Win Since Bill Belichick Beat PatriotsWith a wild 48-37 win in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns won their first playoff game since the 1994 playoffs, when Bill Belichick beat Bill Parecells.

NBA Has No Plans To Pause Season As Virus Concerns MountThe NBA is continuing its season as planned even after concerns about COVID-19 exposure forced the postponement of Miami’s game at Boston on Sunday.

Red Sox Reportedly Exploring Trade Options With Andrew BenintendiThe Red Sox have been pretty quiet this offseason, but that could change in the near future. The team has reportedly held some "serious trade talks" with multiple teams regarding outfielder Andrew Benintendi.