LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) — A popular winter attraction in New Hampshire is getting ready to reopen, with some new safety precautions. The Ice Castles in Lincoln will open for the season on Thursday.
The massive ice castles typically draw tens of thousands of visitors, but Ice Castles may reduce capacity or close off certain features at a time to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Masks must be worn at all times, and groups must stay at least six feet apart. There will be one-way traffic through all the canyons, tunnels and crawl spaces.
The attraction is asking people to stay home if anyone in their family is feeling sick.
Tickets can be purchased online. Adult prices are $19.99 Monday to Thursday and $24.99 Friday and Saturday. Kids 11 and under are $14.99 Monday to Thursday and $19.99 Friday and Saturday.