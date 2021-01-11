BOSTON (CBS) – About 45,000 first responders in Massachusetts are set to get COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday. There are more than 60 approved vaccination locations across the state.
All first responders will have to sign up for an appointment and bring one form of identification including a badge, an employer ID, a paystub and license, or a letter from their chief.
All first responders must also make an appointment at the same location for their second dose of the vaccine.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the state is finalizing plans to use Fenway Park as a mass distribution site for first responders. According to the head of the state firefighters association, Gillette Stadium and the Big E fairgrounds will also be used. Those sites are expected to open next Monday, January 18.