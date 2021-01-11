BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics no longer have to worry about trotting out a massively undersized team against the Bulls on Tuesday night. The NBA postponed the game on Monday afternoon in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago is the second straight game that has been postponed for the Celtics, as the team deals with a litany of COVID-19 related issues. Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and Boston had the league minimum of eight players available for Sunday night’s scheduled game against the Miami Heat. That game was postponed Sunday afternoon when Miami only had seven players available for the tilt.
The Celtics are scheduled to play their next game Wednesday night, with the Orlando Magic scheduled to visit TD Garden. But that game likely won’t happen either, since Tuesday’s postponement likely means another player (or multiple players) have entered health and safety protocols.
Boston could have players clear protocol in time for Friday night’s game, which is also against the Magic at TD Garden. But that too remains up in the air at the moment.
The NBA also postponed Monday night’s Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans game, bringing the total of games postponed due to Healthy and Safety Protocols to four. In a release announcing its latest postponements, the NBA and NBPA said they will be meeting Monday about modifying the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
