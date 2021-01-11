BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools plan to return to partial in-person learning this March.
In a joint statement Monday, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang released this timeline to bring students back to school in a hybrid learning model, starting March 1.
• Monday, February 1: All students who have qualified for high in-person priority
• Monday, March 1 & Thursday, March 4: Students in K0 – Grade 3 (Group A & B)
• Monday, March 15 & Thursday, March 18: Students in Grades 4 – 8 (Group A & B)
• Monday, March 29 & Thursday, April 1: Students in Grades 9 – 12 (Group A & B)
PRESS RELEASE: @BostonSchools today announced a tentative schedule for reopening additional school buildings, providing clarity and allowing time for families to plan. A new @BTU66 agreement expands current health and safety protocols to all schools. More: https://t.co/qjM0evZyEo pic.twitter.com/V5dM7uVCqE
— BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) January 11, 2021
Boston suspended in-person and hybrid learning back on October 22 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
When classrooms re-open, the number of students and staff will be limited to keep social distancing in place. Some rooms will have air purifiers and there will be an increase in air quality tests. COVID-19 testing will also be available to students and teachers.
For more information, visit bostonpublicschools.org.
You must log in to post a comment.