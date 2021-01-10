BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is “strongly considering” running for mayor, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. Mayor Marty Walsh is not likely seeking re-election after President-elect Joe Biden named the Democrat as his choice for Labor Secretary.

According to sources, Gross has been quietly talking to family, community leaders and close confidants as he is “strongly considering” entering the race.

Gross has been with the Boston Police Department for more than 30 years.

“I’ve seen him as police commissioner and I’ve talked to him numerous times,” said former Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn. “I see the way he interacts with people of all backgrounds, of all races, of all party affiliations. That’s what we need.”

According to WBZ Political Analyst Jon Keller, Gross has an uphill battle though.

After a summer of violent protests and a national debate around police reform, Keller said if the rumors are true, he’s surprised by the timing.

“I can’t imagine a worse time for a police commissioner, who is known — widely liked and respected — but known as a cop’s cop more than as a reformer to jump into a race in a progressive city in Boston,” said Keller.

Boston City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu have both announced they are running this November.

“All of a sudden, it looks like we have a race shaping up that will be heavily populated with candidates of color, and that’s a good thing,” Keller said.

According to the State House News Service, North End Democrat Aaron Michelwitz is also considering a mayoral run.

A Boston Police spokesman did not comment on if Gross plans to run.