FRANCONIA, N.H. (CBS) — Two snowboarders needed to be rescued at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last Friday night. Colin Begin, 25, of Dorchester and Tristan Malone, 28, of Windham, N.H. were found cold and wet but not seriously hurt.
The New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified about the lost snowboarders around 5:40 p.m.
The pair had gone up to the top of the mountain for one more run when they ran into whiteout conditions and lost the trail, according to N.H Fish & Game. They were tired, overcome by darkness, and in deep woods and waist-deep snow.
According to 911 coordinates, the snowboarders were on the backside of the ski area.
Cannon Mountain staff and a conservation officer used a snowcat to get as close as possible to their coordinates then hiked in and found Begin and Malone. At that point, it was 10:20 p.m..
The two transported down the mountain and at 10:45 p.m., they safely reached the lodge.