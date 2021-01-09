Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,110 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the third straight day in which over 7,000 new cases were reported. There were also 90 more deaths.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 407,933 while the total number of deaths is 12,798.
There were 109,793 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.35%.
There are 2,291 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 20 since Friday. There are 445 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 88,845 active cases in Massachusetts.