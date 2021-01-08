SHERBORN (CBS) – Sherborn Police are looking for help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl.
The girl, who has not been named, was last seen at her home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Detective James Godinho. She was reported missing at 6:30 p.m.
Godinho released two photos of the teen and this description of her:
“She is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair that is dyed red at the tips. She is believed to be wearing a gray t-shirt, a long sleeve navy shirt, red adidas sneakers and blue jeans. It is also possible she is wearing a long black down coat and grey sweat pants (with blue MASS BAY lettering down one leg) and a Patriots’ winter hat.”
“She was last seen in the area of North Main Street and South Main Street in the Town of Sherborn and her destination is unknown at this time,” the detective said in an email Friday.
Anyone with information should call Sherborn Police immediately at 508-653-2424.