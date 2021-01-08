Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,635 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, setting a new one-day record for the state for the second consecutive day. There were also 74 more deaths reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 400,823 while the total number of deaths is 12,708.
There were 108,569 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.49%.
There are 2,311 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 75 since Thursday. There are 440 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 87,348 active cases in Massachusetts.