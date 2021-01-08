Patriots Devin McCourty, James White Named Recipients Of Ed Block Courage AwardPatriots defensive back Devin McCourty and running back James White have been selected as recipients of the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award, given annually to NFL players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.

Bill Belichick Says Nick Caserio 'Extremely Deserving' Of Houston GM JobWhen it comes to coaches and executives who have worked alongside Bill Belichick in New England, few did it longer than Nick Caserio.

Bears-Saints Preview: Sean Payton 'Should Be Considered In National Coach Of The Year Conversations,' Says CBS's Tracy WolfsonThe Bears backed into the playoffs, but they'll have to face a Saints team that's kept winning despite injuries and COVID issues.

Patriots' Gunner Olszewski, Jake Bailey Named To AP All-Pro First Team; Matthew Slater Named To Second TeamThe news -- announced Friday -- had Bailey slotted in as the league's best punter and Olszewski as the league's best punt returner. Neither selection was a surprise.

Things Just Got A Lot Harder -- And Smaller -- For The Boston CelticsSmallball is returning to the Celtics starting lineup, because Brad Stevens doesn't really have any other options at the moment.