BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to coaches and executives who have worked alongside Bill Belichick in New England, few did it longer than Nick Caserio.
So while Belichick no doubt hates to see Caserio leave the Patriots after 19 seasons — and 13 as the director of pro personnel — the head coach said Friday that Caserio has certainly earned his new job as general manager of the Houston Texans.
“Nick Caserio is one of the hardest working, dependable and team-oriented people I have worked with and his ability to handle a wide array of responsibilities is unique,” Belichick said in a statement. “Nick’s contributions came on a daily basis and ultimately led to years of success and six championships, for which I am very appreciative. He did an excellent job for us and is extremely deserving of the opportunity to be a general manager.”
Caserio was formally announced as the new GM of the Texans on Friday.
Caserio, 45, joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant. He was an offensive coaching assistant in 2002 and an area scout in 2003, before being named director of pro personnel in 2004. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2008, and he was with the team for all six Super Bowl victories and all nine conference championships during the Belichick era.