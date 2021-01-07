BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost Nick Caserio this week, they lost Monti Ossenfort last year, and they may lose another key personnel man soon, too.
According to SI’s Albert Breer, assistant director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler will interview for the Broncos’ general manager job on Saturday. The Denver opening was recently created when John Elway shifted himself to an “elevated role” in football operations for the Broncos.
Sources: Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler will interview for the Broncos GM job on Saturday. With Nick Caserio off to Houston, Ziegler's NE's top remaining scout.
Denver also put requests in for Saints AGM Terry Fontenot and Vikings AGM George Paton.
Ziegler has spent eight years with the Patriots, and he’s coming off his first season as assistant director of player personnel. Prior to that, he spent four seasons as the director of pro personnel and three seasons as the assistant director of pro scouting.
Ziegler has a history in Denver, having spent three seasons inthe Broncos’ scouting department prior to joining New England. Ziegler was a college teammate of Caserio and Josh McDaniels at John Carroll University.
If Ziegler stays with the Patriots, he figures to be in line for another promotion, with Caserio having left to become GM of the Texans. But with no GM title available in New England, Denver offers an opportunity that may not exist in Foxboro.