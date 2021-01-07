BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating told WBZ-TV Thursday the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.
“I think it’s warranted, it’s justified. It’s something that reports are that even people in his own administration at the level that would have to make that decision are having discussions on. Clearly a lot of members discussed that on the floor yesterday and through the evening,” Keating said.
Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton also favors the move. Congressman Stephen Lynch initially opposed it, but changed his mind Thursday.
“The difficulty is this – with 13 days left there are still opportunities galore for legal challenges and we know how the president will use legal challenges to his advantage. From a practical standpoint it’s going to be very difficult to go in that direction.”
Keating said he talked to Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon, the day before the planned protest, and said they told him they thought they were prepared.
“They said they were in contact with the D.C. Police and other security and police forces and they had the matter under control. Clearly they didn’t,” Keating told WBZ.
“There will be an investigation on how that happened, how that transpired. The president was the catalyst and has been working up to this for some time, but the security failed as well.”