Report: Patriots' Dave Ziegler To Interview For Broncos' GM JobThe Patriots lost Nick Caserio this week, they lost Monti Ossenfort last year, and they may lose another key personnel man soon, too.

Videos Of Payton Pritchard Dancing Shirtless Are Becoming A Celtics TraditionFor the second straight game, a Celtics veteran immediately went on social media to share an old video of Payton Pritchard dancing. There sure seems to be an ample supply of those videos.

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Will Continue To Use Platform To Push For ChangeJaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are angry that there has been no change in the country, and will continue to use their platform to push for a better America.

Pritchard's Putback Pushes Celtics Past Heat, 107-105Payton Pritchard's putback with two-tenths of a second left capped a wild finish, and the Celtics beat the Heat 107-105 in the first matchup this season of last year's East finalists.

Brad Stevens Speaks Out Against Capitol Riot, President Trump; Celtics Walk Off Floor In MiamiCeltics head coach Brad Stevens did not hold back Wednesday, lashing at at President Trump and his supporters for the afternoon's riots at the U.S. Capitol.