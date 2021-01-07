BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump’s supporters in Massachusetts are denouncing the violence that broke out during Wednesday’s protest in Washington, D.C.

“It’s appalling, it shouldn’t have happened. I think part of it was Patriotic, but it went past that,” said Rick Lincoln of Peabody.

Keith Lambert was in D.C. selling Trump merchandise during the rally.

“We were all around where the monument down by the park and all through the mall area,” said Lambert.

Lambert owns more than a dozen New England For Trump stores around the region.

He’s disappointed the peaceful protest turned violent.

“There is no need for it. Should have never got to that point,” said Lambert.

“There is no question. This is not who we are as a Republican Party. This is not what we do,” said Tom Mountain, the Vice Chair of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee.

He said the GOP strongly opposes violence and condemns the actions of the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Mountain believes it’s time to accept Congress’ certification and look to the future.

“We hope and trust that Joe Biden will adhere to his own word and that is to unify the country,” said Mountain.

Mountain says the focus for the local GOP now shifts to the upcoming municipal and state elections.