BOSTON (CBS) — The restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with customers staying away from indoor dining due to safety concerns and government restrictions strictly limiting seating capacity. In December, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association estimated that 25% of the state’s eateries have been forced to close.

Everyone has a favorite restaurant that they’d hate to see shut down for good because of the pandemic. With that in mind, Esquire recently put out a list of “100 Restaurants America Can’t Afford To Lose,” chosen by its writers.

“If we lose them, we lose who we are,” the magazine stated.

There are five entries on the list from Massachusetts:

Black-Eyed Susan’s in Nantucket: The “tiny place with a big reputation” is cash only and serves breakfast and dinner during the summer season. They plan to reopen in April. Esquire recommends the Pennsylvania Dutch pancakes made with a slice of Jarlsberg.

Celeste in Somerville: This Union Square restaurant from partners JuanMa Calderon and Maria Rondeau mixes Peruvian food and culture. The Boston Globe described dining at Celeste as “more like a dinner party thrown by friends.”

Neptune Oyster in Boston: Located in the North End, this oyster bar has been recognized as one of Boston’s best seafood restaurants. Esquire has especially high praise for Neptune’s Johnnycake, which features smoked bluefish, sturgeon caviar and fried Ipswich clams.

The Beachcomber in Wellfleet: The bar and seafood restaurant right off the ocean has been attracting Cape Cod beachgoers during the summer for more than 50 years. Oysters at the raw bar on the deck are shucked to order.

Roadside Store and Cafe in Monterey: Esquire calls it “The best little roadside diner with pancakes you order by the size and come as big as hubcaps.” The restaurant in the Berkshires seats 28 and is run by those staying at Gould Farm, a community for people facing mental health challenges.

Esquire says one way to help the restaurant industry, in addition to supporting your favorite local eateries, is by donating to the Southern Smoke Foundation and the Lee Initiative that are helping restaurant workers during the pandemic.

Click here to see the entire list.