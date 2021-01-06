Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,419 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 99 more deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were 102,573 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 8.25%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 386,052 while the total number of deaths is 12,563.
There are 2,416 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of 12 since Tuesday. There are 442 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 79,967 active cases in Massachusetts.