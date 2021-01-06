BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton called for President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after protesters stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
Live Coverage: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol As Police Declare Lockdown
Sessions of the House and Senate were abruptly recessed as Capitol Hill was placed under lockdown while lawmakers counted electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
“Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment,” Moulton tweeted. “Or Congress must immediately impeach and remove the President for the safety of our nation.”
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted a similar statement Wednesday afternoon.
Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes.
This is dangerous & unacceptable.
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021
Earlier in the afternoon, Moulton called the violence an “attempted coup” and “anarchy.”
“Those aren’t peaceful protesters. They’re not standing up for our constitutional rights. They’re trying to dismantle them,” Moulton told CBSN Boston.
“We will see our way through this, and we will not let these domestic terrorists take our government away from us and from the American people.”
Moulton said despite the violence on Capitol Hill, he is not concerned for his safety.
“I’m perfectly safe right now. But I do fear for our democracy,” said Moulton.