CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Agawam News, six flags new england

AGAWAM (CBS) — Missing the holiday season already? Six Flags New England is just getting its holiday party started.

The Western Mass. amusement park opens its Holiday In The Park Drive-Thru Experience on Thursday, with more than a million lights. The socially distanced display features a synchronized light display, “larger than life winter structures,” festive characters and photo opportunities.

The display will run nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, then restart Jan. 13 until Jan. 18.

Online reservations will be required. Admission is free to active members and season pass holders; one-day tickets are available at $9.99 for adults and $4.99 for kids.

Gillette Stadium’s “Magic Of Lights” holiday lights drive-thru is still running through Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply