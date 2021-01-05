AGAWAM (CBS) — Missing the holiday season already? Six Flags New England is just getting its holiday party started.
The Western Mass. amusement park opens its Holiday In The Park Drive-Thru Experience on Thursday, with more than a million lights. The socially distanced display features a synchronized light display, “larger than life winter structures,” festive characters and photo opportunities.
The display will run nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, then restart Jan. 13 until Jan. 18.
🚨🚨🚨Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience starts Thursday, January 7. See over 1 MILLION lights from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visit https://t.co/vikmcs6y0i to learn more.❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/gqVkOJ5f3F
— Six Flags NE (@SF_newengland) January 4, 2021
Online reservations will be required. Admission is free to active members and season pass holders; one-day tickets are available at $9.99 for adults and $4.99 for kids.
Gillette Stadium’s “Magic Of Lights” holiday lights drive-thru is still running through Saturday.