CHELSEA (CBS) – A food pantry in Chelsea that had to close abruptly reopened on Tuesday.
Organizers of La Colaborativa said the community stepped up when a USDA food box program ended early without warning.
Thanks to donations, volunteers were able to hand out hundreds of boxes of food.
There is now also a free COVID-19 testing clinic outside the building on 6th Street.
“We’re amazed that we are able to have a mobile clinic right at the parking lot of our location so that as people are getting their food or waiting for food they’re getting tested,” said Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa.
“It’s been one of the things that we’ve been advocating, finally we have it, and we are extremely happy.”
The testing clinic is part of a partnership with Mass General Hospital Chelsea.