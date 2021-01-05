Holy Cross, Boston University Basketball Teams Wear Masks; Crusaders WinIt is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game with both teams in masks.

Get Your First Glimpse Of Zdeno Chara On The Ice With Washington CapitalsAs a warning to anybody who's watched hockey for the past decade and a half ... this is quite strange to see.

Patriots' 2021 Opponents Set: Tom Brady's Buccaneers To Visit FoxboroTom Brady is coming back to Foxboro. He'll just be on a different sideline.

WATCH: TD Garden Prepares Ice For First Bruins Home Game In 10 MonthsHere's a sight for sore eyes.

'It's Pretty Scary, Actually': Bruins Excited To See Full-Strength Brad Marchand In 2021Brad Marchand said that he's been playing at 80 percent for quite some time. Now that he's healthy, his teammates are feeling awfully excited about his potential.