BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Tuesday that Boston is extending its COVID restrictions for at least three more weeks. The city will remain in a modified Phase 2, Step 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan.
“We are getting to a point where it’s getting very dangerous, getting to a point where it’s very dangerous for hospitalizations,” said Walsh.
As a result, businesses like gyms, fitness centers, and health centers will remain closed. One-on-one training is still allowed.
Movie theaters, museums, aquariums, arcades, and indoor athletic facilities are among the industries that must also close. The restrictions do not apply to professional or college sports facilities.
Offices, indoor dining, salons and barbershops, and houses of worship can remain open with a 25% capacity limit. There is a 90-minute seating limit for restaurants with indoor dining,
Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings 25 people in public and private spaces.
For a complete list of impacted industries, visit the City of Boston website.
“I don’t think businesses can last a lot longer – particularly small businesses or restaurants or retail shops,” said Walsh. “That’s why I can’t stress enough the importance of wearing these masks, you know really trying to isolate as best as possible from other people.”
The most serious point of this “pandemic” is that there is no pandemic, and all Mayor Walsh is achieving is destroying small business. Back in 2010, the WHO changed the definition of a pandemic, such that it is now possible to declare a pandemic with ZERO deaths. We must stand up to this tyranny.