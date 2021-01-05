WATCH: TD Garden Prepares Ice For First Bruins Home Game In 10 MonthsHere's a sight for sore eyes.

'It's Pretty Scary, Actually': Bruins Excited To See Full-Strength Brad Marchand In 2021Brad Marchand said that he's been playing at 80 percent for quite some time. Now that he's healthy, his teammates are feeling awfully excited about his potential.

Jayson Tatum On Playing In Front Of Fans Again: 'It Felt Great'While everything about a Raptors home game in Florida is bizarre, Monday night's game did mark the first time the Celtics have played in front of fans since last March.

Jaylen Brown Keeps Payton Pritchard Humble With Embarrassing Dance Video After Rookie's Big NightAfter the win, fifth-year budding star Jaylen Brown made sure to keep the rookie grounded.

Here's How Tom Brady's Season Compared To Every 43-Year-Old Quarterback EverCompared to his own career, Tom Brady played rather well in 2020. And compared to everyone else who's tried to play at that age? It's really no comparison.