SALEM (CBS) – Students and staff at schools in Salem can get free coronavirus tests beginning Monday.

The district is offering the tests before in-person classes resume next Monday, January 11.

Both drive-up and walk-in tests are available this week.

While testing is available to all students and staff, anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 60 days is ineligible.

Results are expected to be in by Friday.

Here are the testing sites and times:

Horace Mann Laboratory/Salem High School (77 Willson Road, drive-up testing)

Monday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Collins Middle School (29 Highland Ave., drive-up testing)

Monday, Jan. 4, 2 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 to 11 a.m.

Bates Elementary School (53 Liberty Hill Ave., drive-up testing)

Tuesday, Jan.5, 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 to 11 a.m.

Bentley Academy Innovation School (25 Memorial Drive, drive-up testing)

Monday, Jan. 4, 2 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 to 11 a.m.

Carlton Innovation School (10 Skerry St., drive-up testing)

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 to 11 a.m.

Saltonstall School (211 Lafayette St., walk-up testing)

Monday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Witchcraft Heights Elementary School (1 Frederick St., drive-up testing)

Monday, Jan. 4, 2 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 7 to 11 a.m.

New Liberty Innovation School/Salem Prep (Witch City Mall, 2 East India Square, Suite 200, drive-up testing)

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7 to 11 a.m.