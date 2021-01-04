BOSTON (CBS) — With the regular season over, it’s now poaching season for other NFL teams. And one team has already come knocking for Bill Belichick’s right-hand man: Director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have requested permission to talk with Caserio about their vacancy at general manager. The Panthers are looking for a replacement for Marty Hurney, who was fired on Dec. 21.
Caserio’s deal with the Patriots was set to expire after the 2020 NFL Draft, but he signed a multi-year extension with the team. But that doesn’t always mean that someone will stay put, especially if an intriguing option opens up.
Teams have been trying to get Caserio out of New England for a while. The Texans tried to pry him away in 2019, which led to New England filing tampering charges against Houston.
Caserio started with the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant. He has been the team’s director of player personnel since 2008.