BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is preparing to begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to first responders around the state beginning January 11.
“Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and all first responders work in risky situations every day, and this vaccine will protect them from COVID and the terrible illness that can come with it,” said Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.
The vaccines will be made available to first responders in one of three ways.
Departments that plan to vaccinate at least 200 people can request the shots be administered on site.
First responders will also be able to schedule an appointment at one of more than 60 first responder vaccination sites, or receive their shot at mass vaccination sites that will be launched in the coming weeks.
“These men and women put their lives on the line regularly, back before we had COVID-19, and for the last 10 months they kept on working the frontlines, protecting and caring for residents across Massachusetts,” said Baker.
Health officials did not specify where the mass vaccination sites will be yet. They said the plan will be to start those sites as first responder venues, and then use them to vaccinate the general public when the time comes.