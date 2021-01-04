Get Ready For A Lot Of Payton Pritchard When Celtics Play Raptors Monday NightWith Jeff Teague out and Marcus Smart questionable, Payton Pritchard is in line for a lot of playing time Monday night when the Celtics visit the Raptors.

Cam Newton Had A Splendid Farewell Party And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIf that's all she wrote for Cam Newton in Foxboro, then at least the quarterback got the farewell party he deserved.

Would Cam Newton Take A Backup Role Next Season?Hell no Cam Newton doesn't want to be a backup quarterback next season.

Why Cam Newton Is Leaving New England So Quickly After Patriots Season EndedCam Newton's first season in New England did not go as planned, and the quarterback can't wait to get out of town. But his desire to skip town has nothing to do with how the season played out.

The Jaylen Brown Show Has Been Must-See TVJaylen Brown gets plenty of love here in Boston. It's time for the rest of the NBA to take notice.