BOSTON (CBS) — The day had finally come at the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain: the COVID vaccines arrived Monday.
“In addition to relief, getting the vaccine today was one more validation that we are going in a different direction, a hopeful direction,” said CEO Scott Ariel.
Josphine Grove and her roommate Ruth Johns were in the front of the line. For them, the day could not have come any sooner.
“I feel like I’m relaxed, peace of mind,” said Grove. “I can go and do anything I want.”
Eighty-seven-year-old Johns said, “I think it’s beautiful because it’s for a worthy cause and it’s prevention, and to do nothing is sad. So this is a positive thing that we’re doing.”
The home was devastated by the virus during the first surge last spring. But on Monday, all 50 residents were vaccinated, along with many staff members.
The federal government left much of the vaccine distribution up to individual states. The rollout has been bumpy. The Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center anticipating receiving vaccines last week and they didn’t arrive until Monday. But Massachusetts officials say the vaccine plans are starting to hum along.