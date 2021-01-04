BOSTON (CBS) — The prioritization of residents 75 and older has been updated in the state’s COVID Vaccine distribution plan, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders announced Monday.
“We are updating prioritization today so that individuals ages 75 plus are included in Phase 2 Group 1, along with individuals of all ages with two-plus comorbidities,” Sudders said. “This change impacts approximately 170,000 individuals ages 75 and older, who are not already included in this Phase 2 Group 1 based on their comorbidity status.”
Teachers, transit workers, grocery workers and restaurant workers then follow.
Sudders said the change was in response to an update by the CDC.
The complete list of when vaccines will be available for different ages and health groups is on mass.gov.