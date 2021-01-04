Comments
LOWELL (CBS) — The first patient at Lowell’s coronavirus field hospital was admitted Monday, the same day the hospital opened. The Lowell General Hospital Alternative Care Site at the UMass Lowell Recreation Center is starting with 14 beds.
It was set up to help the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by providing a place exclusively for recovering coronavirus patients.
More patients are expected in the coming days. As many as 28 beds can be available by the end of the week.
All of the nurses and staff assigned to the field hospital have already received their first COVID 19 vaccination shots.