Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Season Finale Vs. JetsThe Patriots had themselves a very bad football season. But they at least had a good time on the way out.

Newton Shines As Patriots Beat Jets In Week 17, Finish Season 7-9The 2020 season was not a great one for the New England Patriots by any stretch, but at least it ended on a high note.

Cam Newton Goes Out In Style: Throws 3 Touchdowns, Catches One In Patriots' Week 17 WinSunday is likely Cam Newton's final game in a Patriots uniform. So of course he started it off with a great opening drive.

Tom Brady Throws 40th Touchdown Of Season, The Second-Best TD Total Of Hall Of Fame CareerTom Brady is 43 years old, several years older than the expiration date for just about every quarterback in football history. Based on his 2020 performance, you'd never know it.

Report: NFL Insiders Believe 49ers Could Move On From Jimmy GaroppoloCould Jimmy G. end up back in Foxboro this offseason? Let the speculation continue!