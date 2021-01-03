Comments
LOWELL (CBS) – A second field hospital is scheduled to open in Massachusetts on Monday as a result of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Alternative Care Site at UMass Lowell will open Monday starting with 14 beds.
A field hospital set up at the DCU Center in Worcester is beginning to fill up.
Officials at UMass Memorial Hospital said 56 of 76 available beds are filled. The facility reopened several weeks ago and has already seen more patients than it did in the spring.
Hospital officials have been slowly expand capacity as staffing allows. The DCU Center has a maximum capacity of 215 patients.